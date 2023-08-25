Toronto bakery nailed with 10 infractions by health inspectors

A bakery in Toronto was recently flagged by health inspectors after they found multiple infractions.

According to the City's open data portal, Alminz Bakeshop, located at 3799 Bathurst St. was issued a conditional pass notice on Aug. 23 after inspectors detected 10 infractions — one of which was categorized as crucial, six "significant," and three "minor."

The bakery specializes in authentic Filipino pastries, cakes, and bread, and also operates another location in Thornhill called Alminz Kakanin.

The crucial infraction involved failing to ensure that the food handler in the bakery washed their hands as necessary to prevent the contamination of food.

The significant infractions included failing to protect against the harbouring of pests, as well as handwashing stations not being conveniently accessible by food handlers.

Minor infractions mostly involved sanitary conditions in the bakery's food-handling room, as well as failing to ensure that the store's equipment surface was sanitized as necessary.

The full list of infractions is available on the DineSafe website.

Despite racking up 10 infractions, the bakeshop will remain open for service as staff begin working through all of the issues highlighted by inspectors during their most recent visit.

The bakery received a pass notice during its last inspection on March 7, 2023.