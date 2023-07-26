Sausage and beer hall WVRST just opened a new location in Toronto

Popular sausage and beer hall, WVRST, is officially expanding its Toronto presence, and has turned its well-received pop-up in the Little India neighbourhood into a permanent addition to its growing presence in the city.

What started as a WVRST pop-up within Godspeed Brewery at Coxwell and Gerrard just became the chain's latest permanent location.

WVRST announced the opening back in June via Instagram, revealed alongside a new presence at Liberty Village's Kitchen Hub location.

The Godspeed Brewery location has since reopened as a permanent WVRST marking the resto's third (or fourth, depending on your parameters) location.

WVRST's original location has remained a hotspot for a dozen years since its 2011 opening at King and Bathurst, serving up a wide selection of sausages and brews to an evolving King West crowd.

That success led to the opening of a second location in the new food court at Union Station in 2018.