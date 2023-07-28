Eat & Drink
369 spadina

Toronto building home to popular Chinese restaurant deemed unsafe by city

The future of a historical building housing a restaurant in Toronto's iconic Chinatown is up in the air after the city has deemed the structure unsafe and ordered repairs.

The three-storey space is a part of the Spadina Avenue strip just south of Nassau, with Yin Ji Chang Fen, known for its rice rolls, on the main floor.

But, the aging facade is showing signs of significant damage, leading to an Order to Remedy Unsafe Building, issued by building inspectors with a note highlighting "significant cracking" in the structural brick of the front of the business and the apartments above.

The order is dated April 24, 2023 with a deadline of May 12 for the property owner to immediately get the building assessed by a professional engineer, submit the report to the city, acquire the permits needed to complete the suggested work, and then go ahead with the necessary restorations under the supervision of the professional.

369 spadina

The building still appears to be cracked and shifted as of July 25. Photo submitted by Adam Wynne.

"You are required by May 12 to provide a report prepared by the professional engineer attesting to the completion of all prescribed remedial actions to the satisfaction of the professional engineer. The report shall confirm that there are no unsafe conditions present," the order reads.

But, reader-submitted photos show that as of this week, the splits referenced are still visible, with no indication that work has been completed or is underway.

While buildings on the edge of Kensington Market just a stone's throw away are protected as a Heritage Conservation District Study Area, the late 19th century block that Yin Ji Chang Fen is a part of does not have any heritage status, so it is unknown to what extent the building could be altered as part of the remediation work.

Lead photo by

Adam Wynne
