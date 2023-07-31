Toronto is getting a huge Vietnamese food festival next month

Taste of Vietnam is returning to Toronto again this year on August 10—12, this time taking over Nathan Phillips Square.

Like other cultural food fests that've popped up around the city this summer, Taste of Vietnam promises to be chock-full of delicious eats, vendors, and tons of performances (including a cultural fashion show).

Since its first year in 2019, the festival's had a slew of vendors that might be recognizable to longtime Toronto residents, like Ginger and Gong Cha, so you can expect to tickle your tastebuds with everything from steamy pho, grilled seafood, and even traditional Vietnamese coffee.

For additional vendor info and details, you can check out the event's website.