North America's largest Asian street food festival is coming to Toronto

North America's largest outdoor Asian street food festival is back this month.

Taste of Asia brings an unforgettable assortment of food and drinks just across the official Toronto border in Markham. The event will feature over 150 vendors.

The festival first began in 2003 and now brings in more than 300,000 attendees each year.

For 2023, Taste of Asia will take place between June 23 - 25 at 4300 Steeles Ave East in Markham.

The hours for the event

June 23, 2023 – 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

June 24, 2023 – 11:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

June 25, 2023 – 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

To get a sense of what the festival is like make sure to check out this video we made a few years ago.