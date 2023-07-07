The Summerlicious photo challenge is back for 2023

Summerlicious 2023 is upon us, bringing with it plenty of good eats and new restaurants to discover.

From July 7 to 23, the annual prix fixe dining event will be taking place at about 200 locations in Toronto — which means lots of opportunities to check out some of the city's best restaurants.

With options for lunch and dinner (starting at $20/$25 price points), you're sure to find something that tickles your fancy — and your tastebuds.

These three-course dining experiences are the perfect chance to take your mouth on an international tour of flavours.

Load up on fresh seafood, experience modern twists on traditional Indian dishes, or spend the evening exploring the tastes of the Mediterranean.

With so many options to choose from, you're sure to find a few new faves, and we want to hear about - and see - all of them in the blogTO Summerlicious photo challenge. You might even win a gift certificate to a #LiciousTO restaurant!

To participate, simply tag your photos with #blogTOlicious.

The deadline for entry is July 23 at 11:59 p.m., after which we'll select our ten favourites. Then it'll be up to you, our amazing readers, to vote for the top three. Voting will run from July 25 to 31.

Our top three winners will win a gift certificate to a participating Summerlicious restaurant.

1st place: $200 gift certificate

2nd place: $150 gift certificate

3rd place: $100 gift certificate

If you're not sure which places to check out first, get started by taking a peek at our handy guide.