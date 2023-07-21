Chinese restaurant nailed with 16 infractions by Toronto health inspectors

A Chinese restaurant in Toronto was recently flagged by health inspectors after they found over a dozen infractions.

Lucky Dragon Restaurant, located at 3202 Dufferin St., was issued a conditional pass notice on July 19 after inspectors detected a staggering 16 infractions — three of which were crucial, seven significant, and six minor.

The restaurant boasts an extensive dine-in and takeout menu full of dishes you'd typically find at any traditional Chinese restaurant, including wonton soup, fried rice, and chow mein.

Crucial infractions include failing to ensure that the food handler in the food premise washed their hands as necessary to prevent the contamination of food, as well as failing to prevent food from contamination or adulteration.

The significant infractions included failing to maintain handwashing stations with liquid soap and paper towels, as well as failing to collect garbage when necessary to maintain sanitary conditions.

Most of the minor infractions were related to sanitary conditions in the restaurant's food-handling room.

You can view the full list of infractions on the DineSafe website.

Despite receiving 16 infractions, the restaurant managed to walk away with just a conditional pass notice and will remain open for service as workers begin working through all of the issues flagged by the city's health inspectors.