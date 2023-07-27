Drew Barrymore surprises staff at Toronto restaurant

Staff at a Toronto restaurant were treated with an overwhelmingly pleasant surprise when none other than Drew Barrymore popped in for dinner this week.

The acclaimed actress and talk show host visited Fat Pasha, located at 414 Dupont St., earlier this week to indulge in the restaurant's Middle Eastern and European Jewish cuisine.

Aside from its funky country-chic decor, the restaurant offers delectable dishes like falafel, baba ganoush, chicken shawarma, and of course, the whole roasted cauliflower.

Chef and owner of Fat Pasha, Anthony Rose, told blogTO that staff at the restaurant had no idea that Barrymore was planning to stop by.

"She was so kind, so sweet, very generous with her time and her compliments," Rose told blogTO. "It was really the sweetest meeting."

Barrymore also visited Rose's Schmaltz Appetizing on Sunday, which is located just behind Fat Pasha and specializes in bagels with cream cheese, smoked fish, and caviar.

"She made us feel very special. She was just so excited to be there and gushing over the food and the staff and the atmosphere," Rose said.

The chef revealed that Barrymore indulged in "mostly vegetarian" offerings at the restaurant, including the roasted cauliflower and falafel.

According to the Daily Mail, the 48-year-old actress was in town to film a commercial for Bingo Blitz, an online bingo game. Photos of the star in Toronto emerged on Wednesday, which showed her sporting light blue pyjamas adorably adorned with the game's kitty mascot.