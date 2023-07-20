Ontario restaurant implements dress code as customers complain of 'bored rich teens'

A restaurant near Toronto recently implemented a dinner dress code after some customers complained of the space turning into a neighbourhood "hangout spot" for "bored rich kids."

Avenue Cibi e Vini, located at 10519 Islington Ave. in Vaughan is an upscale restaurant that offers contemporary Italian mains and wood-fired pizza.

On Tuesday, the restaurant reiterated its sophisticated dinner dress code policy on Instagram after some guests continued to show up in casual attire.

"To enhance the dining experience to our valued guests, appropriate attire is required at Avenue Cibi e Vini," the post reads. "Your comfort is our priority. However, overly casual and revealing attire is inappropriate for our venue."

The restaurant kindly asked guests to avoid athletic apparel, including hats, sweatpants, shorts and flip-flops, as well as "revealing attire," although the business didn't specify exactly what this would entail.

"I'm here for this," one customer wrote in response to the dress code policy.

Our local restaurant is putting in a dress code. It’s a very high end place, that’s become the hang out spot of bored rich teens.



It’s Vaughan, man 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ZgNngF78g1 — Tracey Kent (@TraceyKent) July 18, 2023

"The older I get, the more I approve of dress codes," another person said.

Will be interesting to see if that happens in other spots. — TDot Resident (@TDotResident) July 18, 2023

The restaurant ended the announcement by thanking its guests for their cooperation and understanding.