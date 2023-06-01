Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
yu ki Japanese restaurant toronto

Toronto sushi restaurant slammed with 10 infractions by health inspectors

Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A sushi restaurant in Toronto was recently flagged by health inspectors after they discovered multiple infractions. 

Yu Ki Japanese Restaurant, located at 3259 Dufferin St., received a conditional pass notice on May 31 after health inspectors found 10 violations, two of which were crucial, four significant, and four minor. 

The restaurant is a short distance from Yorkdale subway station, and is well-known for its dinner bento boxes, tempura sashimi combos, specialty rolls, noodles, and teriyaki dinners. 

Inspectors handed down two crucial infractions which involved failing to "ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food," and failing to "protect food from contamination or adulteration." 

The significant infractions included "use utensils not of readily cleanable form," and "use dirty cloth for cleaning food contact surface." 

Minor infractions included failing to "ensure food handler in food premise protects against contamination by hair," and failing to "ensure equipment surface sanitized as necessary." 

The full list of infractions is available on the city's DineSafe website

yu ki japanese restaurant toronto

The list of infractions on DineSafe.

Despite receiving 10 infractions, the sushi restaurant managed to walk away with a conditional pass notice and will remain open as staff begin working through all of the flagged issues. 

Lead photo by

Yu Ki
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto sushi restaurant slammed with 10 infractions by health inspectors

Mexican restaurant permanently closes after 12 years in Toronto

Toronto woman claims sushi restaurant judged her for ordering 'too much' food

25 new patios in Toronto now open for the summer

Popular Toronto pub is temporarily closed and looking for a new location

Toronto bakery nailed with 16 infractions by health inspectors

My quest to find the best kid-friendly restaurants in Toronto that don't suck

Dairy Queen shut down by landlord in Toronto for owing almost $30k in rent