Thai restaurant chain slapped with 11 infractions by Toronto health inspectors

A well-known Thai restaurant chain in Toronto was recently flagged at one of its locations by health inspectors after they found nearly a dozen infractions.

EAT BKK Thai Kitchen, located at 898 Queen St. E. received a conditional pass notice on June 2 after health inspectors detected 11 infractions, two of which were crucial, three significant, five minor, and one classified as "other."

The chain currently operates six locations across the city and serves up traditional dishes like tom yum, Massaman curry, pad Thai, pad kee mao, and tom kha gai.

The crucial infractions included storing "potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4 C and 60 C," and failing to "protect food from contamination or adulteration."

One of the significant infractions was listed as failing to "protect against harbouring of pests."

Minor infractions ranged from sanitary conditions in the food-handling room to failing to "maintain ventilation system to ensure elimination of fumes."

The full list of infractions is available on the DineSafe website.

A separate EAT BKK Thai Kitchen at 513 Bloor St. W. in The Annex received an official closure notice on Aug. 29 of last year after health inspectors detected eight infractions.

Despite receiving 11 infractions, the chain's Leslieville location managed to walk away with a conditional pass notice and will remain open for service as staff begin working through the issues flagged by inspectors.