Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
burger jabs

One of Toronto's most popular burger joints is giving away 100 free cheeseburgers

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The only thing better than free food is free food from a really good Toronto restaurant and that's just what the city is getting this Sunday.

Burger JABS opened at 630 St. Clair West one year ago this weekend and to mark the occasion they're giving out 100 free cheeseburgers to the first 100 customers on Sunday. No purchase required!

The burger joint gained a cult following before opening their first Toronto storefront after appearing randomly at pop-ups and festivals throughout the city.

They're known for their smash burgers and many say they are Toronto's best although they have strong competition from places like Burger Drops.

The burger giveaway will me limited to one per person and starts at 12 p.m. on June 4. Expect to wait in line.

Lead photo by

Burger Jabs
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

One of Toronto's most popular burger joints is giving away 100 free cheeseburgers

Popular sandwich shop permanently closing after almost a decade in Toronto

Toronto seafood chain permanently closing all stores as owner battles cancer

Tim Hortons just brought back the walnut crunch but people aren't sure they want to eat it

Toronto sushi restaurant slammed with 10 infractions by health inspectors

Mexican restaurant permanently closes after 12 years in Toronto

Toronto woman claims sushi restaurant judged her for ordering 'too much' food

25 new patios in Toronto now open for the summer