One of Toronto's most popular burger joints is giving away 100 free cheeseburgers

The only thing better than free food is free food from a really good Toronto restaurant and that's just what the city is getting this Sunday.

Burger JABS opened at 630 St. Clair West one year ago this weekend and to mark the occasion they're giving out 100 free cheeseburgers to the first 100 customers on Sunday. No purchase required!

The burger joint gained a cult following before opening their first Toronto storefront after appearing randomly at pop-ups and festivals throughout the city.

They're known for their smash burgers and many say they are Toronto's best although they have strong competition from places like Burger Drops.

The burger giveaway will me limited to one per person and starts at 12 p.m. on June 4. Expect to wait in line.