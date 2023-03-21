Zellers is days away from opening in Toronto and their food prices are cheap

What's a little bit of nostalgia at a very affordable price? Talk about a dream come true.



Get ready for Zellers 2.0, Toronto, because the relaunch is hours away and their food prices are actually cheap as heck.

On Thursday, March 23 the Zellers food truck will pull up to the Scarborough Town Centre, ready to serve up their five classic dishes to scores of hungry fans.

If this doesn't make your dreams come true, the prices surely will. Nothing on the menu is over $10 (talk about rare), and everything is made fresh to order.

The classic Z burger is priced at a modest $6 and comes with an Angus patty on a sesame bun with all the fixings.

A classic Hot Chicken Sandwich is also $6, and is served piping hot with white bread smothered with chicken and classic gravy.

Crowd favourite chicken fingers (five pieces) is the priciest menu option at $7 and comes with the option of BBQ or plum sauce dipping sauce - at no extra cost!

Finally, for some pocket change, you can grab a plate of Fries & Gravy for three bucks, with the classic and house Zellers gravy.

Savings continue to be found on the combo deals where a beverage will set you back a loonie and a side of fries for just a toonie.

The food trucks will continue to roll through the Greater Toronto Area throughout the weekend and can be found in Mississauga on Saturday and Burlington on Sunday.

Food truck hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with only debit or credit card payments.



These food truck stops coincide with the official opening of the Scarborough and other Ontario locations on Thursday as well, meaning you can grab a burger and sweater at the same time.