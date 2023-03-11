Toronto restaurant helps popular bakery after a devastating year

Some of the city's best patties are finally (and thankfully) returning for sale after a tough year of business.

The famed patties from Fahmee Bakery are now back for sale and ready to be gobbled up at Allwyn's Vaughan location.

It's been almost one year since a devastating fire destroyed Fahmee's commercial kitchen in Scarborough, where all the patties were made fresh and distributed across the city.

Shortly after this, Fahmee owner Faiz Abdella announced the spot could not recover and wouldn't reopen after 42 years.

This kicked off months of handwork for Abdella and the Fahmee team, working to locate a new spot and bring back Toronto's best patties to even more eager diners.

Abdella shared an emotional video two months back, explaining the state of the business and candidly speaking about the emotional toll it had taken on him.

"In five years I've opened a store, closed a store, opened two more stores and lost a store to a fire and have given up a restaurant to a family. I'm now down to one restaurant," he said.

Now, with the help of Allwyn's, it seems the bad days are slowly coming to an end.

A new Instagram post from the Fahmee account shared the good news: "After 10 long months we have begun trials of our famed beef patties at the Allwyns located at Allwyn's Vaughan."

As this is just the beginning of the partnership, a limited amount of patties will be available - which I'm sure will sell out - each day.

"We are slowly trying to get back into the groove of things so we need your feedback, good or bad, on the patties. And please, if you want your favourite patties back at Allwyns locations near you, reach out to the store managers and let them know."

Allwyn's locations include one in Etobicoke (The Queensway), in North York on Yonge (The Galleria at Emerald Park) and on Underhill Drive (Donwood Plaza), and at Queen and Spadina.

"It will be impossible for us to get back to where we were before the fire without you guys (customers, followers, family) support and love. There will be limited quantities day to day so call direct if you want a dozen held down. Thank you," finished the post.

Now let's all go out and support this decades-only, family business and don't forget the Fahmee locations at 222 Lansdowne Avenue and 1971 Weston Road.