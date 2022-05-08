Toronto restaurant reveals the secret behind their famous jerk chicken

You can find some of the best jerk chicken in Toronto at Allwyn's Bakery, a restaurant that has been open since 1994.

After running a bakery that didn't go very far, owner and chef C.K. Chung decided to open up a West Indian restaurant with a former colleague, Dave, which ultimately became one of Toronto's favourite jerk spots.

Chung currently works together with his son, daughter-in-law and Dave at the original Allwyn's on Underhill Drive, producing about 1,000 lbs of chicken for their customers every week.

They revealed important tips throughout the cooking process, starting with their sauce.

Allwyn's jerk sauce is made entirely from scratch, blending together peppers, onions and spices to create something that's incomparable to anything you’d find in a store.

Chung and Dave also bake their chicken skin-side up so that the fat from the chicken skin gets crispy and they use the drippings to create a tasty gravy which they drizzle all over their rice.

You can find Allwyn's Bakery at 81 Underhill Drive as well as various other locations around the city.