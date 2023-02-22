Toronto grocery store is permanently closing

A Toronto storefront that's one of the most popular in the city for organic groceries and health food has announced they'll soon be permanently closing.

Fresh City Farms opened their brick and mortar storefront on Ossington almost five years ago, but now they're bidding the space farewell.

The store has posted an announcement on social media letting people know they will be closing the store, citing the impacts of lockdowns, restrictions and inflation as the primary causes for the closure.

"We have had an amazing run connecting local organic farmers and producers with the Ossington community over the last five years," Fresh City Farms CEO Ran Goel tells blogTO.

"We are still serving the neighborhood through Mama Earth in delivery, and at our Mabel's store on Queen West. And Fresh City continues to farm at our 11-acre urban farm, now in its 13th growing season."

Their social media announcement also says they'll continue to offer select items at The Healthy Butcher, and that they'll be focusing on improving their online shopping experience which will still be available.

"There is indeed an exciting new tenant coming into the space soon," says Goel.

"They are not food, but they are a very cool Canadian brand."

Goel declined to comment on the name of the brand, but either way those strolling along Ossington will want to watch the old Fresh City space for whatever exciting new thing will be popping up at their old address next.

The last day for Fresh City Farms on Ossington will be February 22.