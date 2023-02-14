Eat & Drink
Renee Suen
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

winterlicious toronto 2023

Vote for your favourite photo of Winterlicious 2023

Eat & Drink
Renee Suen
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Winterlicious has come and gone, but one way to relive those delicious memories is through the images captured of Toronto's annual prix-fixe event. We've narrowed the entries to ten, and now it's up to you to vote for your favourite three winners.

Here are the finalists selected for the Winterlicious photo challenge.

Vote for your favourite Winterlicious photo here

1. @wtf.toronto at R & D

2. @c2roxy at Reign

3. @flymchow at Joni Restaurant

4. @tempuraeats at Biff's Bistro

5. @melmel_withlove at Parcheggio

6. @everydayonoccasion at The Kettle

7. @foodie_min_eat at Sap Restaurant

8. @justonyourplates at The Kettle

9. @heycassie at Lena

10. @sharon_e_kelly (second slide) at Minami Toronto

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on February 17, 2023.

Vote for your favourite Winterlicious photo here

The top three winners will receive a gift card from a participating Winterlicious restaurant.

  • 1st place: $200 gift certificate
  • 2nd place: $150 gift certificate
  • 3rd place: $100 gift certificate
Lead photo by

Hector Vasque at Reign
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto's most famous 24 hour restaurant and diner is closing

Toronto's huge waterfront night market is coming back this summer

Toronto seafood restaurant that's been open since 1982 has permanently closed

Toronto is getting a massive all-day St. Patrick's Day party with free pancakes

Vote for your favourite photo of Winterlicious 2023

Italian restaurant flagged for 7 infractions by Toronto health inspectors

Toronto sushi restaurant has permanently closed after 25 years

50 essential cafes in Toronto you need to try at least once