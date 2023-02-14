Vote for your favourite photo of Winterlicious 2023

Winterlicious has come and gone, but one way to relive those delicious memories is through the images captured of Toronto's annual prix-fixe event. We've narrowed the entries to ten, and now it's up to you to vote for your favourite three winners.

Here are the finalists selected for the Winterlicious photo challenge.

1. @wtf.toronto at R & D

2. @c2roxy at Reign

3. @flymchow at Joni Restaurant

4. @tempuraeats at Biff's Bistro

5. @melmel_withlove at Parcheggio

6. @everydayonoccasion at The Kettle

7. @foodie_min_eat at Sap Restaurant

8. @justonyourplates at The Kettle

9. @heycassie at Lena

10. @sharon_e_kelly (second slide) at Minami Toronto

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on February 17, 2023.

The top three winners will receive a gift card from a participating Winterlicious restaurant.