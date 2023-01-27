The Winterlicious photo challenge is back for 2023

Winterlicious 2023 is here. And with it, the promise of delicious eats, exciting new finds and the anticipation of great times ahead.

Running from January 27 until February 9, the annual prix fixe dining event is one of the best ways to taste your way through many of Toronto's top restaurants. With over 220 spots to choose from, including multiple options for lunch and dinner in a range of price points, there is truly something for everyone.

Travel the world through your taste buds in these three-course experiences. Dine on classic French or contemporary Indian. Be inspired by punchy Filipino or Tex-Mex. Find comfort in classics or thoughtful vegetable-forward plates.

Given the abundance of flavours, we've no doubt you'll discover new favourites. We want to hear about - and see - them in the blogTO Winterlicious Photo Challenge. For those efforts, you might even win a gift certificate to a #LiciousTO restaurant.

To participate, just tag your Instagram photos with #blogTOlicious.

The deadline for entry is February 9 at 11:59 pm, after which we'll select our 10 favourite photos and then let you, our amazing readers, vote for the top three. Voting will commence on February 10 and run until February 17.

The top three winners will receive a gift card from a participating Winterlicious restaurant.

1st place: $200 gift certificate

2nd place: $150 gift certificate

3rd place: $100 gift certificate

To help you narrow down which places to check out first, we've got you covered with a list of suggestions.



It doesn't get any better than eating good food, having fun and being rewarded with more good food. So what are you waiting for?