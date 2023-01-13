Toronto restaurant forced to find new home after a structural failure

One neon-lit Toronto bar has found a new location after a structural failure at its original location forced them out.

Neon Tiger can now be found on West Queen West, near The Drake Hotel, which officially opened earlier this month, relocating from the original Rosedale spot on Dupont.

Back in December the Asian-inspired cocktails and snack bar (that's NOT a Mexican restaurant) announced their move, coming as a shock to customers who thought they were closing down forever.

"It saddens us to say, that our time in this location has come to an end. We want to thank you for all for the support," read the goodbye message from the sister location of Oddseoul on Ossington.

But in a span of three quick weeks, Neon Tiger has bounced back and officially reopened, bigger and better than ever in the former location of Recette, the restaurant's short-lived would-have-been supper club sister space.

Owner Navneet Chakravarti tells blogTO the restaurant was forced out of the Dupont location due to building issues.

"There were some pretty significant issues in the back, they had to rip out the whole floors," he said.

And while the landlords are working to fix these issues, Chakravarti says there is a chance Neon Tiger could move back.

But for now - business is steady and the relocation has allowed the team to play with its tasty menu.

A mix of new and original clients have proved January to be a good month, despite being one of the slowest of the year for the restaurant industry.

"Being on Queen means we can go more Asian than we’re used to."



This new menu is focused on smaller, house-made snack-y plates. They are a bit more intricate but do not hold back on flavour.

There are some other new additions coming in the future, like a weekend brunch menu and weekly oyster night.

The atmosphere and ambience are still the same - you can still expect neon lights and DJ sets.

"We're thankful to the community for supporting us," Chakravarti said.

Check out the new Neon Tiger space with a yummy cheese steak or order of tikka masala fries at 1166 Queen Street West.