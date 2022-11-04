Toronto restaurant wants people to know they don't serve Mexican food

A Toronto restaurant has had to let everyone know that they definitely don't serve Mexican food after lots of people have been wandering in.

Neon Tiger moved into the space where Playa Cabana Hacienda and La Libre once reigned at 14 Dupont St. for a decade.

People have been confused by the switchover so often that Neon Tiger actually had to put up a sign saying "We are not a Mexican restaurant. Sincerely, Neon Tiger."

Run by the same team behind Oddseoul, they don't serve the signature Mexican fare that Playa Cabana has become known for and continues to serve at their other surviving locations.

Instead, Neon Tiger's menu features duck fried rice, siu mai dogs and golden curry snapper.

At least you'll still find cocktails here, but the closest you'll get to a taco might be the KFC blini.

According to Neon Tiger owner Naveen Chakravarti, people mistake the new restaurant for the old one as often as a couple times a week.

"It's a running joke we have with the old owner Dave. People come sit down and surprise, we're a different venue," Chakravarti tells blogTO. "It's all in good fun."

Neon Tiger just celebrated their one-year anniversary in the Dupont space. Hopefully, the fact that they've made it their home will click with the community sooner rather than later.

"We are very lucky to be in this wonderful neighbourhood," says Chakravarti.