Toronto pub has permanently closed after 40 years in business

After being in business since 1982, a neighbourhood pub in Toronto has permanently closed its doors.

The Grover in the Upper Beaches was known for serving local craft beer and comfort food, and for a warm atmosphere that made it a great gathering place.

"Our family took on this business in August of 2020," reads a post made by the pub, saying they thought they might be out of the woods in terms of lockdowns at that point.

"We navigated our way through the constant closures, restrictions, staff changes/shortages, family and staff illness, even the sudden death of our chef, Joseph, in September. Unfortunately the rent is not sustainable and impossible for us to run a business during this recovery phase."

The post also goes on to say that the landlord was unwilling to negotiate with them to keep them in business.

Lots of locals have commented on the post saying they're sorry to see The Grover go, as well as some local businesses.

"So sorry to hear about this," commented Lloyd's. "Your family has always been so kind and welcoming to us, and we'd like to thank you for that. Also, you guys had the best Buffalo Wrap in town. We'll miss The Grover."

"Best of luck with whatever comes next," wrote Black Lab.

The Grover closed on December 16.

