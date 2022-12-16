Toronto cafe is closing down for two months so owner can take a much-needed break

A rock-and-roll themed cafe in Toronto is shutting its doors for two months so the hardworking owner can take a much-needed break.

Lola's Coffee in Brockton Village is owned by Eriola Galanxi, who's gone by the nickname Lola since she was a child.

The cafe owner regularly uploads fields of text to the business' Instagram, and most recently announced her decision to close the coffee shop for two months.

"Lola's Coffee will be closed January & February," reads the post. "The word out there is that the owner needs a fuckin' break."

The announcement goes on to explain that the first two months of the year are notoriously the coldest and slowest.

"If I stay or go I will still be broke so I have decided to buy some memories that will last a lifetime," Galanxhi wrote.

The cafe owner writes that experiencing life in Central/South/Latin America has been in the back of her head for a while, or really any place she can "find a breath of fresh air."

"From instant coffee on a budget to owning my own coffee shop, leaving my mark in an industry that is dominated by men in one of the biggest countries in the world, sounds pretty rich," Galanxhi said. "I'm saying these out loud for when I'll doubt myself."

The owner is originally from Albania, and moved to Canada after studying psychology and social work at university to pursue her dream of becoming a psychologist.

"As an immigrant, to feel poor back home surrounded by your loved ones is one thing, but to feel poor in one of the wealthiest cities in the world as Toronto is, while owning your own business, working seven days a week, it's another animal," Galanxhi wrote.

The announcement picked up tons of encouraging comments, with customers of the local business writing that Lola's break is much-needed and well-deserved.

According to the post, Lola's Coffee will be back up and running in March. The cafe is located at 234 Brock Avenue.