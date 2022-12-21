Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
pizza pizza toronto

Pizza Pizza location flagged with 7 infractions by Toronto health inspectors

One busy Pizza Pizza location in Toronto was flagged by health inspectors  after being hit with several infractions. 

The Pizza Pizza located at 1432 Queen Street West received a conditional pass notice on Dec. 19 after inspectors detected seven infractions, four of them significant and three of them minor. 

The significant infractions included failing "to remove wastes when necessary to maintain sanitary condition," and failing "to ensure facility surface cleaned as necessary." 

Inspectors also handed down three minor infractions, which included failing "to ensure equipment surface sanitized as necessary." 

A full list of the infractions is detailed on the DineSafe website

pizza pizza toronto

The full list of infractions named on the DineSafe website. 

Although the pizza chain location racked up seven infractions, they received a conditional pass from health inspectors and will remain open as they continue working through the highlighted issues. 

This isn't the first time the pizza chain has been flagged by Toronto inspectors. Another Pizza Pizza location, located at 1124 Queen Street West, also received a conditional pass from health inspectors earlier this year

Pizza Pizza
