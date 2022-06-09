Pizza Pizza location cited by Toronto health officials for failing to protect against pests

A location of Pizza Pizza was given a conditional pass by health inspectors in Toronto after it was found to be harbouring pests.

The conditional pass resulted from a June 6 inspection of the 1124 Queen St. W. location of Pizza Pizza at Lisgar.

Four infractions were doled out against the location of the Canadian pizza chain, two significant and two minor.

The two significant infractions were for failing to keep the "sanitary facility sanitary" and for failing to protect against the harbouring of pests.

The minor infractions were for failing to protect against contamination by hair and for the floors not being in good repair in the food handling room.

Action for all of these infractions is a notice to comply.

Fortunately for pizza lovers in the area, there are actually lots of other good options in the neighbourhood extremely close by for anyone looking for a hot cheesy pie, like Bar Poet, Pizzeria Badiali and King Slice.