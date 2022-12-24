The top 30 new cheap eats in Toronto by neighbourhood

New cheap eats can still be found in certain neighbourhoods in Toronto, if you know where to look. Granted, prices might be more like $15 than $5 these days when it comes to more affordable meals, but these spots should still fill you up while staying on budget.

Here are the top new cheap eats in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex

Tiny Market Co. has some pricier offerings, but you can also find cheaper gems like bread, patties, pies and frozen pizzas.

Baldwin Village

Bold Food Hub offers three concepts in one. A Bite of Sichuan serves Chengdu-inspired street food like hot pot potato noodles and fried oyster mushrooms, while Three Kingdoms Pizza offers Shaanxi-style crispy flatbread stuffed with spicy beef or their signature salty pork and in-house pickled vegetables. Everything can be washed down with a drink from Fortune Tea.

Beaches

Torisho is this neighbourhood's new destination for affordable Japanese karaage.

Bloorcourt

Snacks like coxinha, kibbeh, sandwiches and waffles all ring in under $10 at OMG Cafe & Tapas.

Bloordale

Snacks, sandwiches and bowls won't cost much more than $10 at Saigon Sandwiches, and they even have a special student menu with great deals.

Brockton Village

Tacos are decently priced at Pinata Tacos, and if you're willing to shell out a few more bucks, you can grab a burrito, quesadilla, torta, chilaquiles or nachos.

Cabbagetown

El Nahual recently moved to this neighbourhood where they're now serving their reasonably priced tacos.

Church Wellesley Village

Soy Boys is a vegetarian's new go-to for affordable burgers made with Impossible patties.

CityPlace

Sweet and savoury toast won't set you back too much at the newly opened We Love Toast.

Danforth

Juicy Birds serves fried chicken sandwiches and meals at a fair price, but their cheapest option is their chicken bites.

Dundas West

Frank Ranalli's is now serving Italian beef and sausage sandwiches that will keep you full.

East York

Burgers are super inexpensive at Masala Burgers, including a vegetarian aloo tikki burger option. They also do well-priced paratha rolls.

Etobicoke

Pizza and burgers both fit into the budget plan at Zula, with a wide range of price options on the menu.

Financial District

Tempura Keisuke in Assembly Chef's Hall serves tendon (Japanese tempura rice bowl) at good prices for the quality of their food.

Kensington Market

Ugly Delicious can take things over the top price-wise with their wagyu smash burgers, but you can keep it on the cheaper side by ordering one of their more classic options.

King West

Momos, fried rice and noodles are some of the most affordable foods out there, and there's now one more place to get them at Momo Loco.

Leslieville

Different kinds of well-priced comfort food come together at Leslieville Street Food Market, with options like burgers and sandwiches.

Little India

Lunch specials are the best deals at Mumbai Frankie, which specializes in Frankie rolls and also does weekend breakfast combos.

Little Tokyo

Ball katsu (basically katsu in a ball form), ball katsu sliders and ball katsu bowls are all affordable at Yeondon Ball Katsu.

Moss Park

Empanadas, soups and tacos are the most affordably priced options at Migente Cocina in this area.

Oakwood Village

Two reasonably priced cuisines come together at Caribbean Slice, which deals in Caribbean-inspired pizza.

Ossington

Burn your face off for less with one of the decently-priced sandwiches at Ghost Chicken.

Queen West

Wonton Hut now has a location on Queen where you can dig into their dishes that are comforting to both your stomach and your wallet.

Riverside

Reasonably priced patties can now be found at Blessed Love, which also serves affordable Caribbean meals.

Rogers Road

Food like BBQ chicken and beef fried rice won't break the bank at Chanchitos Latin Flavours. Plus, and there can be great deals on small items like mini quiches.

Roncesvalles

Tacos at Birria Catrina will stay firmly within your budget and are sure to leave you satisfied.

Scarborough

Pick up some Sri Lankan food that won't make your pockets hurt at Queen's Takeout.

South Core

A ton of reasonably priced options like burgers and bao can all be found in one hub at Union Station Foodie Aisle.

St. Clair West

Burger JABS is your new go-to in this neighbourhood for a cheap and cheerful burger.

Yorkville

Poppadum is now serving chicken kebab rolls and butter chicken hand pies for great prices.