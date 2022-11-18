Toronto bar and venue closed after fire in apartment above set to reopen

A Toronto bar that's known for its live music suffered a fire this week that closed them down until further notice.

Thankfully, Drom Taberna should now be reopening and no one was hurt in the fire that happened in the apartment above them.

On Tuesday, November 15, they posted on social media that they would not be open starting that day until further notice, citing unforeseen circumstances at the time. Many local people in the comments already caught on to what had happened and even saw it go down.

They later posted an update with security footage showing water pouring from the ceiling, saying the apartment above suffered a fire and everyone was safe, and thanking everyone for their supportive messages.

"Some localized water damage. Small fire was caught in time," Drom owner Shamez Amlani told blogTO on Thursday. "We've been at it around the clock and should re-open tomorrow."

Sure enough, the bar also posted on social media that they'd be reopening on Friday, advertising hours from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m.

"Thank you so much for your support and well wishes during our whoopsie fire," reads the caption to their post. "We're thrilled to announce we're back open tomorrow and ready to party so hard it feels like we weren't even closed for three days."

If you want to support this bar after overcoming this ordeal, head down to Drom on Queen West and order up some kvass.