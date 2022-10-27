A Toronto restaurant is giving away free AYCE hot pot but there are conditions

All-you-can-eat hotpot is already a great deal in Toronto, but there's no better deal than free!

One restaurant in the city is giving away free AYCE meals this weekend, but there are some conditions.

First and foremost, you have to be dressed up like a princess.

Liuyishou Hotpot is giving away free AYCE hotpot meals to the first 50 people of the day to show up in princess costumes from October 29 to 31 at each of their three Toronto locations, in honour of Halloween.

The free meal excludes soup base, "superior" dishes and beverages. It's also limited to one per table, but all ages are welcome to dress up as princesses.

Liuyishou Hotpot actually likes to base some Halloween fun around a theme each year. Last year's theme was Squid Game with one free dalgona per dine-in table.

The restaurant chain is no stranger to gimmicks in general, previously offering hotpot towers stacked on top of bubble tea, discounts when the Leafs won, and a percentage off your bill for not leaving leftovers.

There are locations of Liuyishou Hotpot in Scarborough, Richmond Hill and Chinatown.