Toronto restaurant is dropping prices by 33% whenever the Maple Leafs win

With the Toronto Maple Leafs barely hanging onto their 2-1 lead against the Montreal Canadiens last night, a soothing hot pot might have been an ideal post-game meal to bring our heart rates back down.

Liuyishou, a Chinese hot pot chain, announced after the big win that customers can get 33 per cent off their takeout hot pot on the day after the Leafs win a game.

The restaurant's locations in downtown Toronto, Scarborough and Richmond Hill are participating in this special offer.

All you have to do is show up dressed in blue when picking up your meal. For those who haven't taken off their jersey since the Leafs secured a spot in the playoffs, this shouldn't be difficult.

With over 1,000 locations worldwide, Liuyishou is known for their array of broths, with their specialty being the traditional Chongqing style hot pot broth.

It's prepared with a spicy butter in the shape of a cow alongside fiery spices such as Sichuan peppercorn and red hot chilis.

For takeout, Liuyishou offers customers the option to buy a 28-centimetre pot ($20), a butane stove ($25) and a can of gas ($2). This initiative started last March at the start of the COVID-19 restaurant shutdown (prices have risen a bit since then).

You can also return the stove to get your money back, but if the Leafs keep winning, then maybe it's best to keep it for your next hot pot victory celebration.