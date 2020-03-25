You can now get hot pot delivery in Toronto

Chinese hot pot is basically DIY cooking done at a restaurant, but it's surprisingly hard to do at home while social distancing when you don't have the right equipment.

Cue the chain Liuyishou, which just introduced a new delivery option during COVID-19's restaurant shutdown that's equipping people with all their hot pot necessities, from the broth down to the butane gas stove.

Liuyishou's locations in Scarborough and Richmond Hill are now letting customers order a full hot pot meal that comes with a 28-centimetre pot (for an extra $15), a butane stove ($20), and a can of gas ($2).

While they've been offering their ingredients over DoorDash and Uber Eats for a while, this is the first time they're introducing the pot and stove option, which can only be ordered over the phone.

Then you'll be completely set up to cook the rest of your order, which you can choose from their a la carte menu that runs the full gamut of individually packed ingredietns like meat, veggies, sauces, and six different options of broth that are made onsite by Liuyishou staff.

If you want, you can return the stove and get your $20 back, but considering we'll probably be cooking at home for a while, it might be helpful to hold on to that.