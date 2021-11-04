Toronto restaurant is rewarding people for not leaving leftovers

It's rare to leave leftovers behind at a really good Toronto restaurant, but now one spot is actually rewarding people for cleaning their plates.

Liuyishou Hotpot, an all-you-can-eat restaurant with 1,000 international locations, is doing a "no leftovers campaign" at their three Toronto locations.

During the entire month of November, you can get 12 per cent off your bill for cleaning your plate entirely or leaving a maximum of 100 grams of food left over. You can also optionally get 50 per cent off a VIP card purchase: they're normally $20, and will be reduced to $10.

The campaign is an effort to reduce food waste, as Canada is one of the worst culprits of this offence in the entire world, with single family households in Toronto throwing out hundreds of pounds of food every year. It's also estimated food waste costs the average Canadian household around $1,100 per year.

The restaurant has locations in Scarborough and Richmond Hill, as well as downtown in Toronto on Spadina.

Like many hotpot restaurants, Liuyishou deals in generous portions and spicy food, so polishing off your whole meal here might not be as easy as it sounds. Since this kind of food is typically eaten in groups it can also get a little pricey, so 12 per cent off isn't bad.

They serve Chongqing-style hotpot, which is known for its addition of spicy peppers. There are beef or vegetable oil broth options, and you can choose your own combinations of ingredients like veggies, seafood, beef and lamb.

They're great destinations for deals, often offering prices as low as 99 cents for items like juice, desserts and snacks during limited-time happy hours.