Toronto is getting its first hot pot tower stacked on top of a bubble tea

People in Toronto love hot pot and bubble tea, so why not just stack them right on top of each other?

That's what Liuyishou Hotpot is doing for the Taste of Asia festival this weekend.

It's something that's never quite been seen before in Toronto's long list of legendary food mashups.

The creation stacks a tray full of spicy hot pot with toppings like shrimp, beef and quail egg on top of a massive fruit tea.

The treat promises not only to be Insta-worthy, but also according to Liuyishou "a perfect combo for the customers in the night market."

It's true that this invention masters something that can be very hard to achieve in the food festival world: a truly epic dish that you can still carry around with you relatively easily while walking around and checking everything out.

That's because the straw for the tea goes right through the hot pot tray, meaning you can seamlessly enjoy both with just one hand. All we can hope is that the hot pot doesn't heat up the tea too much.

Taste of Asia is located at Kennedy and Steeles, and has hours on June 24 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., June 25 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and June 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.