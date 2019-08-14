Food at the CNE for 2019 is all about pickle and rainbow everything. Grilled cheese, pizza, and even lemonade get the Ex treatment, and of course there are lots of other zany treats to dig into if pickles and rainbows aren't your thing.

Here's the most outrageous food coming to the CNE this year.

Nitro Spaghetti

Nitrogen masters Eative are at it again, this time with a frozen ice cream treat made to look like spaghetti.

Rainbow Grilled Cheese

Pancho's is making a grilled cheese this year that's colourful enough for the 'gram.

Pickle Pizza

R&J Concessions is doing a dill pickle pizza with a base of dill ranch for the sauce.

General Custard

This creation from The Cheesecake Factory layers caramel sauce, an entire Portuguese custard tart, frozen custard and fresh whipped cream.

Peeping Pierogie Burger

This burger from Corrado's has a six-ounce patty with crispy potato and cheese pierogies underneath and caramelized onions, Havarti, Canadian bacon, jalapeno aioli and sour cream on top.

Pickle Lemonade

Pickle lemonade from Splash brings together two iconic summer snacks associated with outdoor carnivals.

Red Licorice "Poutine"

Tim Hortons is layering red licorice Timbits with whipped cream and Twizzlers for a sweet take on poutine, and they're also doing pink lemonade Timbits and Twizzler slushies.

Pho Fries

Fries are topped with marinated beef, bean sprouts and a lime wedge for squeezing for this creation from Supa Fries.

Beyond Guacamole Burger

Bub's Beyond is bring Beyond Meat burgers to the CNE this year, including ones topped with guac, arugula, tomato, onions, hot pepper and vegan mayo.

Souffle Pancakes

Local spot Fuwa Fuwa is joining in the fun this year with their epically-jiggly Japanese souffle pancakes.