People are seriously annoyed with Tim Hortons and their leaky iced coffee lids

Have you gone to take a sip of your recently purchased iced coffee when before you even bring the cup to your lip, it's spilling all over your t-shirt?

No? Well then I'm guessing you've never (regretfully) bought and tasted a Tim Hortons iced coffee.

For some reason, Tim Hortons isn't the best at manufacturing properly working coffee cups and their latest iced coffee edition is not any better.

Did Tim Hortons change their lids? I literally cannot get an ice coffee from my local tims that doesn't spill like a 1/4 of the drink right out of the front of the lid. You can't even put it on better, it actually just fits like that. Wtf lol — TRITON204 (@Triton204) August 31, 2022

In an attempt to transition away from the dreadful paper straw, Tim's iced beverages come in a clear cup with a lid that has an opening to drink from.

But these lids absolutely suck.

Tim hortons 🤝 the inability to make lids that fit their cups — seth (@SethShickluna) September 6, 2022

One sip down the hatch and the lid will begin to slowly leech your drink across whatever platform it's sitting on.

This will force you to either, sit your drink on a bed of napkins or pretend to not care that your work desk is now a coffee pond (not to mention the gross dried rings of coffee on said desk).

If you think this is just one person complaining, then you're sadly mistaken.

Were Tim Hortons iced coffee lids always this leaky or is this a more recent phenomenon?



It feels like four out of every five times coffee drips out. pic.twitter.com/EglVyss1IJ — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) September 6, 2022

Tons and tons of iced coffee enthusiasts have been airing out their grievances with the flawed lid design for some time now.

tim hortons ice coffee lids fucking suck lately they drip. luckily, im wearing tie dyes so it's not obvious. i need more tie dyes — Mark Wahlberg(real) (@kalikraia) September 10, 2022

Do the lids not fit properly around the drinking vessel? Are they specifically designed to drive me into a fit of rage? Does Tim Hortons even care?

How to transport @TimHortons ice coffee. Spoilers, still spilled and once I got home... Even cleaning the lid and putting it back, the moment you go to take a sip... It spills from the edge because the seal isn't holding liquid in. pic.twitter.com/dACGNnEEVE — Lazar Odić (@AhSawDood) September 10, 2022

Too many questions, not enough answers.

Some have restored to pouring out their drinks to other non-leaking containers while others have to double cup their cold coffee coolers.

@TimHortons your new lids are horrible and have been a problem since day 1. I have to bring another container to bring my coffee in just so I don’t end up with it all over me. Like seriously, what is this? Please fix this so I can go back to enjoying my coffee without spills🥺 pic.twitter.com/wusCOMNosd — 2slaya (@2Slaya) September 13, 2022

This is even more of a shame because I personally think Tims' iced coffees are pretty darn tasty - and more affordable then other coffee shops (specifically the ones with a mermaid mascot).

So if you're reading this and are also fuming at Tim Hortons, know that you're not alone.