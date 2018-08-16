Tim Hortons is finally fixing its leaky coffee cup lids

Canada's most iconic coffee chain is finally shaking things up when it comes to product packaging, allowing customers to also shake things up — or at least move a little bit — while carrying one of their beverages.

Tim Hortons executives confirmed to the Canadian Press on Thursday that new lids are in store for the fast food giant's coffee cups after 20 years of the same ugly, leaky, brown plastic discs.

Tim Hortons customers are subsequently running around in circles and screaming "IT'S ABOUT DANG TIME!" on Twitter.

Why does it take Tim Hortons 20x as long to figure out solutions as a 3 year old? Honestly cup + lids have been awful for as long as I can recall and suddenly they're like, we better get on that! #ridiculous Improve what's in the cup morons! — Megan (@mpreecephoto) August 16, 2018

Company president Alex Macedo admitted to the Canadian Press that Tim Hortons had "fallen behind the competition with its packaging" despite years upon years of complaints from customers.

He said that the chain dragged its heels on the leaky lids because they had a lock on the coffee space in Canada. Many franchisees, he noted, felt that a redesign wasn't worth the effort.

Some thirty six million white shirts disagree.

Tim Hortons says they'll introduce leak-proof lids for their coffee cups. No word yet if they'll introduce disappointment-proof rims. — 22Minutes (@22_Minutes) August 16, 2018

Tim Hortons is currently piloting "more environmentally-friendly packaging" at six locations across the country, according to Macedo.

This includes new hot beverage lids that will sport a maple leaf design and, at long last, will properly close.

Unfortunately for the company, it's too little too late for some Canadian coffee drinkers who say they've already switched over to competitors like McDonald's, Second Cup and Starbucks.

Burn my hand once, shame on you. Burn my hand twice, shame on your useless coffee lids.