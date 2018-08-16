Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Tim Hortons lids

Tim Hortons is finally fixing its leaky coffee cup lids

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Canada's most iconic coffee chain is finally shaking things up when it comes to product packaging, allowing customers to also shake things up — or at least move a little bit — while carrying one of their beverages.

Tim Hortons executives confirmed to the Canadian Press on Thursday that new lids are in store for the fast food giant's coffee cups after 20 years of the same ugly, leaky, brown plastic discs.

Tim Hortons customers are subsequently running around in circles and screaming "IT'S ABOUT DANG TIME!" on Twitter.

Company president Alex Macedo admitted to the Canadian Press that Tim Hortons had "fallen behind the competition with its packaging" despite years upon years of complaints from customers.

He said that the chain dragged its heels on the leaky lids because they had a lock on the coffee space in Canada. Many franchisees, he noted, felt that a redesign wasn't worth the effort.

Some thirty six million white shirts disagree.

Tim Hortons is currently piloting "more environmentally-friendly packaging" at six locations across the country, according to Macedo.

This includes new hot beverage lids that will sport a maple leaf design and, at long last, will properly close.

Unfortunately for the company, it's too little too late for some Canadian coffee drinkers who say they've already switched over to competitors like McDonald's, Second Cup and Starbucks.

Burn my hand once, shame on you. Burn my hand twice, shame on your useless coffee lids.

Lead photo by

Bex Walton

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Byblos is opening a second location in Toronto

Tim Hortons is finally fixing its leaky coffee cup lids

Toronto Restaurant Openings: LOB, Cafe Landwer, Stamp's Lane, BBs Diner, Jugemu

Toronto is getting a spot for dipped donuts

The 10 most outrageous food coming to the CNE

Win an Assembly Chef’s Hall x Grocery Gateway prize pack

Toronto is getting an all-night dumpling festival

Ontario increasing tax on craft beer