Second Cup might convert Toronto cafes to cannabis stores

Following the announcement that private retailers will be able to sell cannabis starting this year (next year for Ontario), the entrepreneurial-minded are jumping on the opportunity.

The newest, and perhaps most interesting player in the game is Second Cup, which just (officially) threw its hat into the ring.

The Canadian-owned coffee shop is exploring converting some of its locations across the country into cannabis retail stores, including many in Ontario and Toronto.

Due to the nature of Ontario's newly-announced delay for brick-and-mortar stores, Second Cup is focusing on Western Canada for now, where it will be able to convert locations soon.

However, with Ontario's stores set to begin opening in April, the cafe brand is reviewing which locations in the province will work best already.

Second Cup has 130 locations across Ontario, totalling almost half of all locations in Canada.