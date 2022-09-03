Popular candy department store from the U.S. is opening up in Toronto for the first time

While it's hard to rival the junk food offerings in the U.S., if you've got a sweet tooth, you'll be thrilled to know that a famed American candy store chain has finally set its sights on the Canadian market, and will be opening at least one store in Toronto.

IT'SUGAR is designed as a sprawling department store for confectionary, with specialty items you can't find anywhere else, whether it be giant five-pound gummybears, rare nostaglic snacks, or treats from overseas.

With more than 100 shops in the U.S. — mostly in malls and touristy areas — the brand has revealed plans to expand into Canada, starting with a 5,000-square-foot outpost that just opened its doors in West Edmonton Mall.

Executives also confirmed that Toronto is at the top of their list of five to 10 locations they plan north of the border in the coming years.

"We're looking at all the major markets throughout Canada; our eyes are really focused right now on Toronto," a representative told Retail Insider this week, adding that 6ix residents can expect their own IT'SUGAR "soon."

Given the company's vast store size (some are over 10,000 square feet!), product selection, robust social media following (of over 110k on Instagram alone) and colourful, fun branding and decor, residents can bet that the retailer will become a staple for all their sugary needs.