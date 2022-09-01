7 new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

Eat & Drink
New restaurants in Toronto this week tap into a gamut of flavours that range from Indian to Portuguese, Haitian to Trinidadian. Besides new concepts, there are crowd favourites that have relocated, neighbourhood stalwarts that have rebranded, and a new specialty bakery that's drawing hours-long lines.

Here are some new places to check out in Toronto this weekend.

Mercado Restaurant

Fans of Mercado Negro might have wondered about what had happened with the space now that it's moved to Caledonia Rd., but also changed its name. Via the same owner, the restaurant has a new vibe, with rehauled design, more seating, a takeout pick-up area, and a patio that's covered by 100 umbrellas (up from 40). Food-wise, you can expect modern Portuguese with a focus on seafood on the updated menu.

Brasa Peruvian Kitchen

Serving fast, functional food that's flavour-packed and transportable, this third Bloor West location of the quickly expanding Brasa Peruvian empire specializes in customizable bowls that tap into the Peruvian pantry. Try ingredients like rocoto and sweet drop peppers, toasted Peruvian corn, organic Peruvian quinoa and other imported foods from the Amazon Rainforest, Andes Mountains and the Pacific Ocean.

Eggtart Queen

Even before its grand opening this week, this specialty dessert shop has been queuing up with fans for flaky puff pastry or butter crust egg tarts filled with an array of flavours like black sesame or durian to molten cheese or Malaysian coconut. There are also mochi and rice dishes for those looking for other substantial options.

Hindusthali

This new Indian vegan restaurant aims to serve healthy and tasty cuisine that's both environmentally conscious and ethical. Originally based in Montreal, owner Hakim Remtola brings his 20-year experience in food and hospitality from France to the space on Bayview Avenue in the form of thali (Indian-style meal featuring a variety of food items on a large platter).

Maracas

Although the Trinidadian restaurant shuttered its Kensington location in 2020, chef-owner Douglas Ling reopens this week in Cabbagetown. Expect crowd favourites like bake n shark, doubles, and barbecue chicken with macaroni pie and callaloo.

ēst restaurant

It's version 2.0 with chefs Jordan Diniz and Dominic Fidilio now at the helm of chef Sean MacDonald's award-winning space. While neither the restaurant's location, décor nor Instagram handle have changed, the menu has been overhauled and offers Italian-French cuisine.

Boukan

Literally bringing the taste of Haiti to the city, local Haitian/French Creol- serving Boukan moves from Kingston Road to their new home at 774 Danforth Avenue. Try chef Marc-elie Lissade's djon djon rice or signature Burger Boukanye that sandwiches a plant-based vegan patty between two flattened pieces of fried plantain.

