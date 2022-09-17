Toronto man quits corporate job to start bakery and now sells out weekly

All sorts of bakeries have started up in Toronto by people who have left or lost their jobs, but one of the latest was started by someone who could only stand the corporate world for a couple weeks.

Bad Attitude Bread is cheekily named after the way founder Logan Dunn began his project, which makes items like biscuits, galettes, scones and cinnamon buns. And by the way, they're all plant-based.

Dunn has actually been working on the recipes for these products since around summer 2021, while working as a recipe developer and food photographer for clients like Shangri-La, Parallel and Pusateri's.

"I worked as a freelance photographer for Pusateri's occasionally and got offered a full time gig as their marketing lead," Dunn tells blogTO.

"I took the job because the pay was more than I've ever received in the food industry, and it seemed like stable work. Quickly I learned that while the team was great, it wasn't for me."

At the end of a temporary two-month contract at the start of the position, Dunn stepped back the day before signing on full-time.

"I realized that my heart wasn't in it and I missed creating with my hands," says Dunn.

"Growing up I worked as a general labour worker on construction sites and since have been a baker, a line cook, and a photographer, jobs that I enjoy because of the creative freedom and the ability to work with my hands. I also couldn't sit at my desk for more than five minutes or deal with even one more meeting."

There was also something else involved with the job that Dunn found he couldn't deal with: meat. As a self-described "plant-based eater," Dunn was motivated to keep Bad Attitude entirely plant-based.

It turns out other people are on the same page, if not with the plant-based factor then at least with the baked goods in general: Bad Attitude sells out of every item every week.

The most popular items are brioche cinnamon swirls, cheddar "bay biscuits," double-baked buttered bagel buns, and something Dunn calls a "menage a trois" bun-sampler pack.

"Our most busy times are our pop-ups that we do bi-weekly in which we sell out of as many baked goods as I can whip out on my own that day," says Dunn.

Dunn is renting space out at Honey's Ice Cream right now, but has way bigger plans for the future.

"My plans right now are to gather funding to get access to a storefront space of my own as we expand into having wholesale clients and to eventually hire a team to help me out to bring even more goods to the neighbourhood," says Dunn.

For now, you can order online for pickup every Sunday, and prices range from around $7 to around $16.