Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
asialicious carnival toronto

Toronto is getting a 3-day Asian-themed food festival and carnival

If you've been craving bubble tea, mochi, bao, or filipino chicken adobo lately, you won't have to wait much longer to indulge in your favourite treats.

The Asialicious Carnival is just around the corner, and it'll be a three-day weekend festival packed with some of the best food Toronto has to offer.

The annual attraction showcases the diversity of Asian culture and heritage through a variety of performances and delectable dishes. The carnival is part of the larger AsialiciousTO celebration, which was inspired by other beloved foodie events, such as Summerlicious.

You can look forward to sampling hundreds of bargain-priced foods and drinks from a variety of different countries over the course of the festival.

Past Asialicious Carnivals have featured over 50 food vendors and hosted over 25, 000 attendees, so expect a hungry and packed crowd.

The Asialicious Carnival takes place at the Woodside Square in Scarborough on Sept. 9 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sept. 11 from 11.a.m. to 6 p.m. The carnival is completely free to attend, and is on rain or shine.

Asialicious
