A Toronto flight attendant is delivering Uber Eats on layovers around the world

Rideshare and food delivery services were a rare link to the outside world during the dark times of 2020-2021, and Uber Canada is paying it forward by recognizing its top-tier drivers, including some very interesting choices from right here in Toronto.

Among the 11 Canadian drivers and delivery people recognized in Uber Canada's inaugural Uber Yearbook, five standouts from Toronto are included in the Class of 2022.

The roundup reveals that Toronto is home to the country's longest-travelled, longest-tenured, and funniest drivers, as well as the driver with the coolest car and the delivery person with the widest range.

That latter category went to Uber Eats delivery driver Federico, who has managed to deliver food in nine different cities.

Such range would undoubtedly put some very heavy mileage on a driver's car, but Federico had a bit of help, thanks to his main career as a flight attendant.

Federico delivers for Uber as a side hustle, using layovers in different cities as a prime opportunity to explore while making some extra income in the process.

He started driving for the app in May 2018, laid off from his previous gig in customer service and looking to stay busy. He used the change as an opportunity to get himself a new car, signed up with Uber Eats, and was on the road delivering meals within two weeks.

He now works as a flight attendant, which gives him the opportunity to deliver food in various locales beyond Toronto on his frequent layovers.

"One time, I was in Detroit, Michigan, and I decided to go to Windsor, Ontario. I rented a car with a Florida license plate on it. I crossed the border, put my app on and started delivering. I discovered different restaurants, people, and neighbourhoods. It was a really good experience."

"At the end of the day, I had to come back to Detroit. At the US border, the immigration agent did not understand why I had a car with a US licence plate, coming from Canada and back to the US."

"I explained that I crossed the border to deliver with Uber Eats. He was completely confused. He replied back, nobody crosses international borders to do deliveries, but if you like to make money, why not."

Other Toronto drivers recognized in the inaugural Uber Yearbook include Akharumen, who takes the top spot for the most trips completed, with over 45,000 logged.

"I drive with Uber because I want to help riders to get to their respective places, and I do this because I love driving."

Another Toronto driver, Rehan, is the longest-tenured in Canada, joining back in 2012 when the app debuted north of the border.

The award for the coolest car in Uber Canada's driver-owned fleet goes to Toronto driver Haim, who has received over 70 compliments on his Porsche Macan. Haim tells Uber that he drives his Porsche for the rideshare service "because I sold my company in March 2018. I don't like the word retiring."

Toronto is also home to Canada's funniest Uber driver, with local driver Marvil's profile garnering over 150 compliments about his jokes alone.