The Summerlicious photo challenge is back for 2022

Summerlicious 2022 is right around the corner.

Running from August 12 to August 28, the annual food event brings the best food in the city to excited diners and for the first time, offers six categories in pricing for lunch and dinner menus. Travel the world with Summerlicious - it's time to discover Toronto's multicultural and diverse food scene.

Summerlicious is your chance to explore the city's exceptional offerings, with three-course, fixed-priced lunches and dinners from over 200 participating restaurants in Toronto. For 2022, more than 40 per cent of participating restaurants are Summerlicious newcomers.

You can find participating spots in east, west and north Toronto – not just downtown - so make sure to try something new this season.

This year's program intends to support essential recovery and revival for Toronto's restaurant scene. Since 2003, Summerlicious has served nearly 8 million meals while generating over $353 million for local restaurants.

To ensure you get a seat at many of these popular restaurants, it's recommended diners make a direct reservation with the selected establishment(s). You can find a complete list here.

Are you doing Summerlicious this year? If so, we want to see your photos and might even reward you for your tantalizing efforts, too.

To participate, just tag your photos on Instagram with #blogTOlicious.

The deadline for entry is end of day August 28 at 11:59 pm, after which we'll select our 10 favourite photos and then let you vote for the top three. Voting will commence on September 12 and run until September 16.

The top three winners will receive a gift card from a participating Summerlicious restaurant.