10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
Latest Videos

New restaurant openings in Toronto are heating up this summer as we head into the city's hottest months. See and be seen at these restaurants that just opened their doors, and don't forget to take all the pics.

Here are new restaurants in Toronto that opened in July.

The Hamptons

Feel like you're escaping to a luxurious seaside destination when you have dinner at this restaurant in Little Italy serving up cocktails and wine on an idyllic patio.

Campechano Cafe

The people who have brought us amazing tacos for years now are getting into brunch with this spot off Dundas West on Bathurst. Expect a menu of ethically raised eggs and meats with dishes like huevos rancheros, pozole and quesadillas.

Casa Manila Express

This Filipino restaurant many people know and love now has this second location on the Danforth serving traditional favourites known for their freshness and lower salt and oil content.

True History Brewing

An old Italian restaurant was transformed into this new brewpub this month, serving their own beers alongside a menu of beef patties, pretzels and piri piri chicken.

Paradise Grapevine Geary

The people behind the Bloorcourt bar of the same name are at it again with new headquarters on Geary where they plan to undertake all their wine-making projects. A food menu to go with your wine is served out on a patio.

Don Alfonso 1890

This Michelin-level restaurant has triumphantly returned in Toronto in a new location atop Westin Harbour Castle, almost 40 storeys up. A signature menu, a la carte menu and bar snack menu are just as impressive as ever.

Skylight

One of the splashiest parts of Toronto's new W Hotel near Yonge and Bloor is this rooftop bar and restaurant where a Mediterranean-inspired menu includes a raw bar, mezze, dips, octopus, steak, lobster and kebabs.

Spaccio West

Terroni's commissary space Spaccio has expanded with a new location on Sterling in the Junction Triangle on the other side of the city. A combination restaurant, grocer and cafe, this place also has a funky industrial patio.

Golden Pigeon

There's a new beer hall in town in the form of this spot serving pretzels, wings, poutines, burgers, schnitzel, meatballs and banh mi to soak up their selection of beer on tap.

Girl From Ipanema Diner

Brazilian food lovers will be thrilled to know that this new restaurant has opened in the Fairbank Village, serving croquettes, sandwiches, quiches, pies, pastels and sweets.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim at The Hamptons
