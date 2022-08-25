7 new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

New restaurants in Toronto have brought us exciting new options for Chinese and Caribbean cuisine, with new takes that let your tastebuds travel to different regions. You can also tuck into more comfort food, Latin fare and burgers.

Here are some new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend.

What started out as a pop-up during lockdowns has now turned into a full-fledged high end Caribbean restaurant on King West. Plantain and salt cod fritters mingle with oysters and heirloom tomato salad in the appetizer section, while mains like whole jerk chicken and crab XO are served family style.

This long-awaited permanent physical restaurant for a lockdown project is now open in Kensington Market, serving cuisine that hops around playfully to different regions in China.

This new joint serving halal burgers, chicken sandwiches, veggie burgers and hot dogs has sneakily opened up inside a sleepy Italian restaurant called Agio on St. Clair West.

Traditional Chinese braised barbecue dishes can now be found at this new restaurant near Steeles Ave. E. and Woodbine Ave. in North York. The restaurant has origins in China.

This Caribbean restaurant on Kingston Rd. near Midland Ave. serves jerk wraps and juice, and was inspired by the dream of a man who has spent 30 years working in the corporate world.

Latin botanas and drinks can now be obtained from this soft opened restaurant in Little Italy. Expect a casual atmosphere and different spins on refreshments like sangria.

Looking for your next comfort food fix? Get it at this new Little Italy spot that does it all: calzones, burgers, wraps and wings.