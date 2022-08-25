Eat & Drink
food cne

The most nostalgic food at the CNE

Every year there's wacky new food items like ketchup ice cream and lemonade mac and cheese, but most of us go for the classics.

Like funnel cakes at Wonderland, certain food at the CNE has definite nostalgic vibes.

Among the all-time classics are the colossal onion, the cheap spaghetti (now $1.99 instead of 99 cents), Tiny Tom donuts, corn dogs and deep fried candy bars. 

That's not to mention the massive range of food available from stalls inside the Food Building.

We recently asked some CNE-goers what nostalgic food is on their must-eat list this year.

Some unexpected answers? Chicken tenders, chicken poutine and the Montreal smoked meat.

Just don't sleep on the waffle ice cream sandwiches.

