Famous dessert shop from the UK is opening its first Canadian location near Toronto

A shop that's popular for desserts in the United Kingdom is opening up Canadian locations soon, and the first one should be right near Toronto in Mississauga.

Heavenly Desserts was founded in 2008 in the United Kingdom, and has now expanded internationally to places like the United States, Pakistan and Denmark.

They're known for creating beautifully presented high-end desserts with a great level of attention to detail and technical skill, which really makes them pop on social media.

Think iced dessert "martinis," mochi and baklava tasting plates, dessert "tapas," tiramisu croffles, saffron tres leches cake, all kinds of gelato and even a signature cheesecake dessert that looks just like a potted plant.

They actually also have a totally vegan menu that's just as extensive and creative. 

In addition to the food, the chain actually also works with charities to support providing clean drinking water.

The Heavenly Desserts website says a Toronto location is "coming soon," and also says Canadian locations will be opening in Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary.

The Mississauga location of Heavenly Desserts should be opening next month and should have outdoor and indoor dining options, according to InSauga.

