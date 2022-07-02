10 underrated places in Toronto for ice cream and gelato

Summer is synonymous with ice cream - it's hard to think of a better treat to enjoy on a hot day. Though Toronto is packed full of ice cream and gelato shops, not to mention classic white ice cream trucks that immediately send us running after them, there are still many places that seem to fly a bit under the radar.

Here are some underrated places for ice cream or gelato in Toronto.

The ice cream offered here is no less impressive than their colourful, galaxy truffles. You can find exclusive flavours here like salted egg yolk, black sesame yuzu, coconut pandan and durian which can be purchased by the half or full pint. Find them in East Chinatown.

This aperitivo bar in Yorkville should be your go-to place if you're looking for classic Italian drinks and snacks like Aperol Spritz and focaccia sandwiches. Their homemade gelato is no less impressive - get them in a cup, waffle cone, or an entire container to go.

This new spot on the Danforth East serves espresso, baked goods like biscotti and, of course, a long list of tasty gelatos. Traditional flaavurs like pistachio and chocolate are always great, as well as more nuanced options like cannoli filling and zabaione.

This East Chinatown spot is undoubtedly known for their single-origin chocolate bars and quality chocolate products, which is why getting chocolate ice cream here is a no brainer. Their chocolate soft serve is as silky and decadent as all of their other treats.

This coffee shop near the Scarborough Bluffs sells great coffee, pastries and breakfasts. They also have an ice cream bar open from Thursdays to Sundays that can't be missed - try rich flavours like raspberry truffle and mocha almond fudge.

With only glass walls separating their chocolate store and chocolate factory, this place is both a fascinating and delicious experience for chocolate lovers. Though this chocolaterie is known for their truffles, they have gelato during the summer with all sorts of unique rotating flavours.

This cafe in Yorkville serves traditional gems like tiramisu, amarena and torta della nonna (a name like that couldn't be more wholesome).

Touti has truly earned its name with over 150 different gelato and sorbet flavours to choose from. All of their gelatos are made from scratch on-site, following the same principles of classic Italian gelaterias.

Rest assured that you will not miss any of the dairy in M1LK's vegan gelatos. Their sidewalk gelato bar is constantly coming up with fresh and exciting flavours to try, like chocolate brownie and rocky road. You can spot them near Queen and Bathurst.

Apart from traditional Italian meals, Sud's gelato deserves some room in the spotlight. Made in-house with authentic Italian flavours in each scoop, you can find them at two different locations on West Queen West and in the Financial District.