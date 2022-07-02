Swiss Chalet shut down by Toronto health inspectors for 10 infractions

A Swiss Chalet restaurant in Toronto has incurred the wrath of local health inspectors and is shut down until it sorts out the mess, is re-inspected and authorized to reopen.

The Beaches location at 2148 Queen St. West was flagged for closure earlier this week after 10 infractions were noted by inspectors.

Among these were two crucial infractions including a "fail to protect food from contamination or adulteration" and "food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (insects)."

The restaurant is one of two businesses closed by health inspectors this week. A lonstanding brunch restaurant in North York was shut down after it was cited for 7 infractions.