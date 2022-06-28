Brunch restaurant shut down by Toronto health inspectors

Toronto health inspectors have shut down a restaurant dealing in one of the city's favourite meals of the day: brunch.

Sunshine Spot at 796 Sheppard Ave. E. was issued a closed notice on June 27.

The restaurant serves classic breakfasts like waffles and French toast, as well as lunch options like sandwiches and milkshakes.

The reason for the shutdown included seven infractions, two of which were crucial and three significant.

The two crucial infractions were for the food premise being maintained in a manner permitting adverse effects on food and health hazards, AKA insects: not the best way to start your day.

The three significant infractions were for not maintaining handwashing stations with liquid soap and paper towels, for the handwashing stations not being conveniently accessible by food handlers and for failing to protect against harbouring pests.

There were also two other minor infractions for failing to protect against the entry of pests and for not maintaining the food handling room in sanitary condition.

The action for all these infractions is a notice to comply, except for the infraction for the health hazard of insects, for which the action is a summons and health hazard order for which the outcome is pending.