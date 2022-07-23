10 underrated restaurants for French cuisine in Toronto

French restaurants in Toronto will have you saying mais oui! Though they may not be the most well-known spots in town, you'll still be dazzled by the food, and who wants to deal with lineups and booked up resos all the time?

Here are underrated restaurants for French cuisine in Toronto.

French onion soup made with 18 caramelized onions served at this Leslieville restaurant attached to a theatre (they even have a prefixe de theatre menu). They also do steak au poivre for two and brunch.

Moody confines and a romantic alleyway side patio will get you in the mood for French food at this King West restaurant with a fantastic wine list and cocktails.

Lunch, dinner, dessert, coffee and wine are all served at this quaint Annex restaurant, with classics like French onion soup and foie gras mingling on the menu with less conventional ingredients such as Hokkaido scallops.

All-you-can-eat and French typically aren't found in the same sentence, but they are on West Queen West at this restaurant that serves steak frites meals with AYCE fries.

A breezy back patio is the ideal setting for a meal of oysters or steak frites with a fantastic glass of wine at this popular French restaurant in Parkdale.

This Mount Pleasant restaurant isn't always the first place that comes to mind when thinking of French food, but they showcase an Italian-French style of cuisine that's sure to introduce you to different combinations of Mediterranean flavours.

If you can cram yourself into one of the narrow booths at this restaurant right next to Trinity Bellwoods, you can stuff yourself with the "French diner" food on their menu like salad Nicoise, tuna melts and corn dogs.

Quiches, tartines, sandwiches, soups, salades Nicoise and croque monsieurs are subtly sold out of this Harbord Village spot, so don't pass it by the next time you're in the area.

If you've ever wondered what's in this old house near Sherbourne Station, it's actually a fancy French restaurant serving iconic dishes like coq au vin, boeuf bourguignon and steak frites plus a "French onion burger."

Escape to this French Mediterranean restaurant in Rosedale for that's been quietly impressive for years, with lots of pasta and fresh fish joining dishes like steak tartare and duck confit on the menu.