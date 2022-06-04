Toronto man opens his first restaurant after operating a food truck for almost a decade

A community-favourite fried chicken food truck just opened up their first brick-and-mortar store in Toronto.

After serving Toronto for a decade out of a food truck, THG's Hot Chicken, famous for their Nashville hot chicken tenders, opened their first restaurant in Scarborough this past week.

The fully halal menu features crispy chicken creations with a variety of spice levels to choose from, which range from mildish to T.O.'s hottest.

Founded in 2011, THG's Hot Chicken was created by Chef Aleem Syed and three of his good friends.

Syed has an impressive fine-dining portfolio, having worked under the prestigious Michael Bonacini at Canoe Restaurant.

In 2008, Syed experienced an accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down. However, he told blogTO he never lost his passion for food.

"I don't know how to do anything else but cook," he explained. "I followed my dream in my heart."

THG's journey began when Syed sold his car and acquired a food truck.

"For three years, we were the only truck that operated every weekend, rain, sun, snow, shine, doesn't make a difference," he said.

Over the next few years, THG transformed into a halal fried chicken empire and became one of Toronto's most well-known trucks.

Syed said loyal fried chicken fanatics from all over Ontario drove to stand in the truck's long-lineups.

"I love that, the fact that they drive all the way down, they come just for our chicken," he told blogTO.

In order to create the most authentic fried chicken possible, Syed said he travels to Buffalo regularly in order to purchase flour and butter.

"I go above and beyond out of my way just to make sure that we are guaranteeing a solid product to everybody," he said.

Syed said he was overwhelmed by the amount of support the restaurant received at the grand opening.

"We've been having lineups out the front door around the block," he said.

In response to the high demand, THG's Hot Chicken is already in the works of scouting their new location in Mississauga.

Although the fried chicken empire is greeting customers out of a restaurant now, Syed said the legacy of the truck will never be lost.

"The resemblance of the food truck is also incorporated into the storefront," he told blogTO. "It means a lot to me."

THG's Hot Chicken is located at 4830 Sheppard Ave, East, Unit 8. The restaurant is open Tuesday to Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.